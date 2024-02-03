US Judge Dismisses Disney Lawsuit Against Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis

A federal court has thrown out Disney’s lawsuit against Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

The lawsuit had claimed that the DeSantis administration had violated the company’s First Amendment rights by removing Disney World’s special district status.

DeSantis dissolved a special district near Orlando that for more than 50 years had governed Walt Disney World.

Disney argued that DeSantis was retaliating after the company criticized state limits on classroom discussion of sexuality.

Brietbart reports: On Wednesday, the court argument began by saying that Disney lacked standing to sue the governor or his administration because, “When a statute is facially constitutional, a plaintiff cannot bring a free-speech challenge by claiming that the lawmakers who passed it acted with a constitutionally impermissible purpose.”

“Because Disney seeks injunctive relief, it must allege an imminent future injury, and it has not alleged facts showing that any imminent future appointments will contribute to its harm,” it said. “Disney struggled to articulate any injury attributable to the Secretary” or governor.

