White House Labels Elon Musk a ‘Domestic Terrorist’ for Criticising Anti-White Racism

The White House on Friday accused X owner Elon Musk of being a ‘domestic terrorist’ for speaking out against anti-white racism.

The White House, through spokesman Andrew Bates, issued a scathing statement bringing up the Holocaust and accusing Musk of inciting terrorism:

It is unacceptable to repeat the hideous lie behind the most fatal act of Antisemitism in American history at any time, let alone one month after the deadliest day for the Jewish people since the Holocaust. Like President Biden said weeks ago memorializing the victims of the Pittsburgh Synagogue shooting, the October 7 “devastating atrocity has brought to the surface painful memories left by millennia of Antisemitism;” and under his presidency “we will continue to condemn Antisemitism at every turn.” We condemn this abhorrent promotion of Antisemitic and racist hate in the strongest terms, which runs against our core values as Americans. We all have a responsibility to bring people together against hate, and an obligation to speak out against anyone who attacks the dignity of their fellow Americans and compromises the safety of our communities.

Information Liberation reports: What a load of crap.

This White House sent aircraft carriers and thousands of US troops to the Middle East to help Israel carry out the genocide and ethnic cleansing of Palestinians in Gaza and yet they want everyone to think Elon Musk is a terrorist because he’s against Jewish groups like the Anti-Defamation League promoting anti-white hatred.

You have said the actual truth — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 15, 2023

Yeah, this is super messed up.



Time for this nonsense to end and shame ANYONE who perpetuates these lies! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 16, 2023

We’re not going to be lectured on “hate” by some of the most hateful people imaginable while they ethnically cleanse 2.5 million Palestinians from their homeland and massacre men, women and children in droves in the name of “destroying Amalek!”

Netanyahu declaring invasion: "You must remember what Amalek has done to you, says our Holy Bible"



1 Samuel 15:3



"Now go and smite Amalek, and utterly destroy all that they have, and spare them not; but slay both man and woman, infant and suckling, ox and sheep, camel and ass" pic.twitter.com/5QF9PkGhjJ — Michael Tracey (@mtracey) October 28, 2023

Top Israeli official Bezalel Smotrich explains his government's plan for Gaza: "We will not stop until Amalek is finally destroyed." pic.twitter.com/v3sQEhSPwv — Chris Menahan 🇺🇸 (@infolibnews) November 16, 2023

Elon Musk has nothing but love in his heart and we could only be so lucky as to have such loving people running our government as opposed to the hate-filled zealots occupying the White House!