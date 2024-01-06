Top Model Found Dead After ‘Jumping To Her Death’ Flew on Epstein’s Jet As Young Teen

A top international model who was found dead after apparently “jumping to her death” from apartment on Wall St previously flew on Jeffrey Epstein’s notorious private jet, the Lolita Express, and spent time on Epstein’s private island when she was a young teenager.

Ruslana Korshunova — who modeled for Vera Wang, DKNY, and a number of other high-profile brands — was found dead at the age of 21. The authorities quickly ruled the death a suicide and the case was not investigated any further.

However, recently unsealed documents from the Jeffrey Epstein case reveal that Korshunova had been a passenger on Epstein’s private jet on June 7, 2006, the New York Post reported.

The teenage model’s trip on the jet took place a few weeks before Epstein was arrested for sexual misconduct in 2006. He was later convicted of having sex with underage girls.

Breitbart report: Korshunova was listed as a passenger on the June 2006 flight along with Epstein, his bodyguard Igor Zinoviev, personal chef Lance Calloway, assistant Sarah Kellen, a woman named Stephanie Tidwell, and an unidentified former UFC fighter.

It is unknown what happened to the young would-be model once she got to Epstein’s private Caribbean island. Young girls are rumored to have been exploited by dozens of rich and famous personalities there.

The model left no note and didn’t appear to have told anyone that she felt suicidal ahead of her death, but investigators did find that she had been working with a group to help her deal with repressed memories and past trauma. The nature of that trauma was never determined.

She had mentioned to friends that she was homesick and was thinking of quitting the modeling business and had been losing weight in the weeks before her death.

Epstein victim Virginia Giuffre, the woman at the center of the 2015 court case from which the documents now being unsealed originated, says she does not recall seeing Korshunova on the island.

“I am sorry to hear the news of Ruslana, and my condolences are with her family and friends,” Giuffre wrote in response to a 2011 email from her attorney asking about Korshunova.

“I can say that I have never had any meetings with her, sorry not to be of any help there,” Giuffre concluded.